BJP stands discredited, isolated for its myopic politics: Wani

RAMBAN, Dec 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vikar Rasool Wani today said that BJP stands discredited and isolated for its myopic politics.

Addressing large public rally at Sangaldan in district Ramban today, JKPCC chief said that workers of Congress are epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards people, party and its leadership. The party’s objective has never been power but dignity and development of the state and people. There have been conspiracies against party in the past and it still is continuing as political parties are being created in every nook and corner of the erstwhile State to divide us.Wani further said that Congress is the only party with credible footprints in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state. Taking a dig at political soothsayers, he said those patting their backs over standing in the state’s political sphere and claiming to form next government in J&K will not find enough candidates to field from all constituencies.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Wani said the saffron party stands exposed for self-centred agenda as all its acts are guided by brazen bias and short sighted politics. Wani said the BJP’s manoeuvres in Jammu and Kashmir have left people in lurch and said nothing is going to bail them out as the people have made a point to punish them through their votes.“BJP stands discredited and isolated for its myopic politics. They stand exposed for their duplicity, deception and self-centred agenda, which has taken a heavy toll on the people’s lives,” he said.Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla asked the functionaries to shoulder critical responsibilities in the party’s fight for the protection of J&K’s unique cultural and political identity. He however said functionaries have braved all hardships and rallied around the party flag during the worst of times. Sacrifices made by our party leaders occupy the foremost place in our hearts. They fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced various tortures, exploitations and hardships to earn us freedom with dignity,” he said.

Bhalla pointed out that people living in remote areas are facing severe crisis due to administrative inertia by the present dispensation, adding that the administration is clueless about the problems of the people live in remote and far flung areas.

Bhalla said the bad condition of various roads have badly impacted mobility and added to the misery of the people living in these remote villages and demanded upgradation and black topping of all leftover roads.

Ex- MLA Ashok Dogra said that Congress party’s vision is by now sufficiently introduced in the public domain and gaining acceptability and the fact that we do not indulge in hollow rhetoric is borne out by our performance both in government and in opposition. He added that the political resolution and economic development of the state have to go hand in hand and neither can be achieved in isolation.

Senior leaders Asif Naqeeb, Imtiaz Khanday and others also spoke on the occasion.