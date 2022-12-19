Ladakh observes Je Tsongkhap’s Parinirvana Day

LEH, Dec 18: Ladakh commemorated Je Tsongkhap’s Parinirvana day “Galden Rgnamchot” with religious fervor.

This day is being observed every year on 25th of the tenth month of Tibetan Calendar all over Himalayan region. Je Tsongkhapa is the founder of Gelugspa school of Tibetan Buddhism. This day also mark the beginning of Ladakhi ‘Losar’ or new year.

In the evening of this auspicious day, peoples all over Ladakh illuminate their homes, monasteries, Stupas and Maney with butter lamps, candles , Diyas and electric decorative lights etc and offer prayer in honor of Lama Tsongkhapa at monasteries and homes.

This year, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) decided that ‘Losar’ will be celebrated symbolically to mourn the Parinirvana (death) of the great Lama of Ladakh, Gaden Trizur Rezong Sras Rinpoche in South India, a week ago.

While addressing a press conference, LBA youth vice- president appealed people of Ladakh to offer prayers extensively and wholeheartedly for swift reincarnation of Rezong Sras Rinpoche for the benefit of all sentient being.

However, he added that all auspicious events of ‘Losar’ will be allowed to perform as per tradition of respective villages or region. LBA canceled all the cultural shows line up for Losar celebration in Leh town, in view of Rinpoche’s demise.

It is for the Third consecutive year that Ladakh is not celebrating Losar on large scale, following Covid pandemic since 2019.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, R K Mathur tweeted to greet the people of Ladakh on the occasion of “Losar”. Likewise , CEC LAHDC-Leh Tashi Gyalson also expressed best wishes to people of Ladakh on the beginning of Losar.