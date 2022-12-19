Stone-slide closes Mughal road, efforts on to clear blockage

JAMMU, Dec 19: Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was blocked due to stone-slide at Shakargah along the thoroughfare.

Quoting official sources, that efforts are underway to clear the historic thoroughfare for traffic.

Meanwhile,authorities said that traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world. SSG Road was through for the traffic, they added.