Bihar Politician and Actor Discuss Industry and Politics in Regular Conversations

Political Strategist and Actor Find Common Ground in Discussions

Famed actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed in a recent interview that he engages in regular conversations with Prashant Kishor, a prominent political strategist from Bihar. Both hailing from the same state, the duo share an interest in discussing the intricacies of politics as well as current issues in the film industry.

Bajpayee noted that Kishor, who is known for his mastery of social media strategy and opinion polling, often reaches out to gain insights into the film and understand how it functions. Their dialogues cover a wide range of topics from analyzing Bihar's political scenario to debating national events. The actor appreciated Kishor's pioneering role in optimizing digital platforms and surveys to gauge public sentiment.

However, Bajpayee also expressed skepticism about relying solely on opinion polls nowadays, given people's reluctance to openly express political leanings. As someone passionate about geopolitics and national issues, he understands the need for artists to remain politically aware and educated. It helps enrich performances by granting deeper understanding of complex societal topics in many films and shows.

The conversation highlighted the unforeseen crossover points between the theoretical and pragmatic worlds of politics and . While Bajpayee gears up for his upcoming movie, Kishor focuses on strengthening grassroots outreach before Bihar's upcoming state elections. Their chats illustrate how diverse interests and professions can converge when meaningful dialogues take place.

