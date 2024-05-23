back to top
Gurmeet Choudhary’s 14-year commitment to fitness: No samosas since 2008

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary's incredible willpower and commitment to fitness

Famous television and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary is renowned for his chiselled physique and dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, what many may not know is the extent of discipline and self-restraint it requires. In a recent social media post, the Ramayan star revealed that he has not eaten his all-time favorite snack – the humble samosa – for a staggering 14 years, all in the name of staying fit.

While most people indulge in a cheat meal every once in a while, Choudhary says even the thought of relenting is not an option for him. “It's been over a decade since I last had a samosa, despite how much I enjoy them. Maintaining my physique demands that level of commitment,” he stated. Balancing a hectic filming schedule with rigorous workout and diet plans is no easy task. However, the 40-year-old actor has made it his lifestyle. “I film almost every day yet never miss a workout. My nutrition is a top priority as well,” he elaborated.

This is not the first instance of Choudhary opening up about the efforts behind his admired physique. On social media, he often shares glimpses of his fitness regimen, from weight training sessions to high-intensity interval workouts. The actor adheres to a pre-dawn workout routine like Akshay Kumar to maximise time. For Choudhary, sculpting a toned physique is a holistic process that requires optimising both macronutrients and micronutrients. Clean eating with plenty of proteins forms the foundation.

Taking inspiration from Choudhary's incredible transformation and self-control, it is evident that maintaining peak fitness is a lifestyle, not a short-term goal. Consistency, commitment and optimising all aspects of hold the key. His unwavering dedication sets an example of how disciplined routines and balanced nutrition can help achieve lifelong well-being.

