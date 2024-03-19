Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his daring approach to film selections and goals for upcoming projects

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to continue challenging norms with daring film choices

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is known for taking on roles that break conventions and address important social issues. In a recent interview, the versatile actor opened up about his desire to continue selecting films that push boundaries and spark meaningful dialogues.

Since his debut film Vicky Donor which tackled the then taboo topic of sperm donation, Ayushmann has cemented his place as one of the industry's most daring performers. Movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan explored sensitive issues around erectile dysfunction, premature balding and same-sex relationships respectively – subjects rarely seen in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Speaking about his risk-taking approach, Ayushmann said “As an actor, I've always aimed to walk off the beaten path by choosing projects that matter. There's no thrill without some risk involved. Just like journalists break important stories, I enjoy bringing taboo topics to the forefront through my films.”

The versatile star was recently honored with the ‘Star of the Decade' award by the Maharashtra Press for his boundary-pushing contributions. In his acceptance speech, Ayushmann expressed gratitude for the continued support of critics and audiences alike throughout his journey.

Fans have more daring treats in store as well – Ayushmann revealed he has an exciting slate of genre-defying movies lined up for release this year. He promises each project will deliver a unique theatrical viewing experience for families. With his clever choice of content, Ayushmann Khurrana is sure to keep entertaining audiences and starting significant discussions for many movies to come.