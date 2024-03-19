Search
Learn how Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s balancer-blasting leg workout can boost your core strength

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 's renowned fitness enthusiast, recently shared a glimpse of her super effective core-focussed leg routine on Instagram that is perfect for toning lower body and improving balance. The routine comprises of exercises like single-leg squats and pistols squats which engage the core muscles to maintain stability while challenging legs and glutes.

According to fitness experts, including targeted core exercises in our routine helps address muscle imbalances and weaknesses that can cause issues like back pain. It improves flexibility and enables a wider range of motion when exercising. Taking inspiration from Shilpa's Instagram post, we explore the importance of incorporating balance training into workouts and how targeting the core leads to overall better functionality of the body.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Udit Kapoor explains that exercises done with single leg like the ones demonstrated activate core muscles intensely to maintain posture. This provides good muscle-brain coordination and enhances balance over time. Similarly, medicine specialist Dr. Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes that exercises focusing on the deep abdominal muscles, lower back and obliques help strengthen the core, thereby improving stability to support various physical activities and prevent injuries.

Additionally, celebrity fitness trainer Garima Goyal was quoted saying that recognising common signs of a weak core through exercises can help design plans addressing the specific problem areas. She advises including yoga, pilates or full-body movement patterns along with targeted strength training 2-3 times a week for best results. The key is to gradually challenge the core and focus on maintaining form.

In under 300 words, the article shares Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra's lower body balancing routine while exploring its benefits and how an engaged core can optimise workouts from injury prevention to enhanced functionality. Retaining all important facts, it reframes the content in an easy-to-digest narrative style to effectively attract and inform readers.

