How Smriti Mandhana’s Self-Belief Helped RCB Clinch Inaugural WPL Title in Inspiring Fashion

After suffering a disappointing campaign last season, Smriti Mandhana and her RCB side were on a mission in WPL 2024. Despite facing early struggles against Delhi Capitals in the final, Mandhana's calm leadership and belief in her team helped orchestrate an incredible turnaround as RCB clinched their maiden title.

The captain reflected on her journey over the past year – from doubting herself after batting struggles, to developing self-belief which proved crucial in the final. Trust from the management and Luke Williams' coaching also boosted Mandhana's confidence as leader.

RCB's strategic acquisitions like Sophie Molineux paid rich dividends. Her game-changing spell triggered Delhi's collapse from 64/0 to 113 all out, swinging the momentun. Mandhana praised Molineux's impact previously against India too.

Through composed thinking and communication, Mandhana steadied RCB after the early Delhi onslaught. Her growing leadership was clear as the side celebrated in Bengaluru. From shy cricketer to winning captain, Mandhana has come a long way in her belief. Under her motivated leadership, RCB are champions focusing on continued growth.