KL Rahul cleared to play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 but won’t wicketkeep initially

It's good news for Lucknow Super Giants fans as their talismanic leader KL Rahul has been given a fitness pass by the National Cricket Academy to play in the upcoming IPL season. However, Rahul who is one of the finest wicketkeepers in the country currently, will have to pass on those responsibilities atleast in the beginning.

As per sources, Rahul had been dealing with quadriceps injury for which he received injection and rehabilitation under NCA's supervision. Now after being declared fit, he is set to join his franchise LSG within next 48 hours. But in order to ease his comeback, the medical team has advised Rahul to play solely as a batsman and not keep wickets for the initial matches.

It is understood that the aim is to help Rahul ease into competitive cricket slowly without adding workload on his legs. Keeping for 20 overs can put significant stress on quads and hamstrings. So LSG will have to select an alternate glovesman to partner Rahul in the starting phase.

This comes as a relief for LSG fans who were eagerly waiting to see their leader lead the side from the front after missing out majority of India's home games against England. Rahul is one of the finest white-ball batters today and LSG will hope for him to guide them with vital knocks in their opening IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals on March 26th.

Undoubtedly this is a positive development for LSG but they will have to exercise caution with Rahul in the initial matches. His timely return to full fitness will be crucial for LSG's dreams of winning their maiden IPL title.