IAF Showcases Emergency Landing Capabilities on Andhra Pradesh Highway

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Indian Air Force recently demonstrated the effectiveness of Emergency Landing Facilities (ELFs) by activating a makeshift airstrip on a highway in Andhra Pradesh. On March 18, various IAF aircraft successfully conducted take-offs and landings on the 4.1 km concrete strip built on National Highway 16 near Addanki in Bapatla district. Su-30 and Hawk fighter jets carried out overshoot drills, while An-32 and Dornier transport planes landed and later took off from the improvised runway.

The activation highlighted the excellent coordination between different agencies like the IAF, National Highways Authority of , local administration and police. ELFs constructed on highways by NHAI according to IAF specifications add greatly to operational flexibility during contingencies. They prove invaluable for humanitarian missions and disaster relief in remote areas without access to regular airfields. While several such strips are functional nationwide, this is the first in peninsular India providing emergency response capabilities.

The IAF and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways are jointly working to identify and establish more ELFs at suitable highways. These alternative landing sites enhance the force's mobility and outreach. The latest drill demonstrated the synergies between defense and civil bodies in managing complex, large-scale activities. ELFs are a strategic asset allowing rapid response wherever and whenever needed.

