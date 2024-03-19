Congress President Kharge Says People Seeking Alternative as Lok Sabha Elections Approach

New Delhi, Mar 19: With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that citizens across the country are longing for an alternative to the current government that has failed to deliver on its slogans and guarantees. Addressing the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to finalize the party's election manifesto, Kharge urged leaders and workers to take the issues and promises mentioned in the manifesto directly to the people.



Sources privy to Kharge's address said he pointed out how the BJP's “India Shining” campaign in 2004 met a similar fate to the current regime's unfulfilled promises. “Guarantees being touted now will not resonate with the public either,” he stated. The Congress chief emphasized the responsibility of party members to disseminate the manifesto widely through village-to-village campaigns and door-to-door outreach before the multi-phase polls commence in April.



Kharge assured that the vision outlined in the manifesto will be implemented sincerely once elected to power. After thorough deliberations, five key promises or “justices” have been incorporated – for farmers, youth, women and workers. Senior leader P. Chidambaram presented the draft to the CWC for approval. Targeting the real issues faced by citizens, the Nyay and Bharat Jodo yatras led by Rahul Gandhi succeeded in bringing the people's voice to the spotlight, Kharge noted.



With the people's demand for change growing stronger each day, the Congress manifesto aims to establish justice and drive progress. If promoted effectively, it could enable the party to provide India with the alternative governance being sought.