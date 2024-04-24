back to top
Search
JammuArmy Commander reviews counter-terror training of police officers in Bhaderwah
JammuJammu Kashmir

Army Commander reviews counter-terror training of police officers in Bhaderwah

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 23: Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the counter-terror training here and commended the collective efforts of the Army and police towards enhancing operational synergy and interoperability among the forces.

A total of 1,114 police sub-inspectors (PSIs), including 146 females, are undergoing training in guerrilla warfare at the Corps Battle School in Jammu and 's Bhadarwah area.

The Army commander felicitated outstanding achievers among the trainee PSIs undergoing training since March 18.

During his address, the Army commander emphasised the significance of the joint training programme between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, commending their collective efforts towards enhancing operational synergy and interoperability among the forces.

He exhorted all ranks to maintain physical fitness as a hallmark of a professional responder to all security challenges.

Acknowledging the participation of 136 female PSIs, he underscored the commitment towards inclusive training initiatives.

The collaboration between the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police was emphasised as indispensable in striving towards a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army spokesperson stated that this is the first major training capsule of its kind, where the Army is training officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in such large numbers at one go.

The trainee cops expressed confidence that the training provided by the Army would result in better coordination between the two elite organisations through sharing and understanding each other's strengths, ethos, , values, and best practices.

“Obviously, we have learned a lot here, and this has given us a lot of confidence to overcome difficult situations, as evident from the positive change in our behaviour,” said Sonalika Sharma, a trainee PSI with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Another PSI said that what we have learned here has really boosted our confidence, especially at the beginning of our careers. “Besides this, the joint training with the Army will surely help us work in synergy with the Army and coordinate better to help bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Previous article
JKP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Info on terrorists
Next article
Congress wants J&K free from dictatorial government: Alka Lamba
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

AIIMS Jammu to launch OPD Services in May

Northlines Northlines -
'520 Nursing Staff Appointed' Jahangeer Ganaie Jammu Tawi, Apr 23: After months...

‘848 Govt schools in J&K with no student on rolls’

Northlines Northlines -
‘16,179 schools are with less than 50 enrolments, 2413...

Farooq, Omar working at BJP’s behest to polarize voters: Lone

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 23: People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone...

Security in Rajouri reviewed following killing of soldier’s brother

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 23: Additional Director General of Police...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian squash icon Saurav Ghosal announces retirement from professional circuit

Stoinis’ blistering ton helps LSG stun CSK in last-ball thriller in...

AIIMS Jammu to launch OPD Services in May