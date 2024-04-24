Army Commander reviews counter-terror training of police officers in Bhaderwah

Jammu Tawi, Apr 23: Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the counter-terror training here and commended the collective efforts of the Army and police towards enhancing operational synergy and interoperability among the forces.

A total of 1,114 police sub-inspectors (PSIs), including 146 females, are undergoing training in guerrilla warfare at the Corps Battle School in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhadarwah area.

The Army commander felicitated outstanding achievers among the trainee PSIs undergoing training since March 18.

During his address, the Army commander emphasised the significance of the joint training programme between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, commending their collective efforts towards enhancing operational synergy and interoperability among the forces.

He exhorted all ranks to maintain physical fitness as a hallmark of a professional responder to all security challenges.

Acknowledging the participation of 136 female PSIs, he underscored the commitment towards inclusive training initiatives.

The collaboration between the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police was emphasised as indispensable in striving towards a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army spokesperson stated that this is the first major training capsule of its kind, where the Army is training officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in such large numbers at one go.

The trainee cops expressed confidence that the training provided by the Army would result in better coordination between the two elite organisations through sharing and understanding each other's strengths, ethos, culture, values, and best practices.

“Obviously, we have learned a lot here, and this has given us a lot of confidence to overcome difficult situations, as evident from the positive change in our behaviour,” said Sonalika Sharma, a trainee PSI with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Another PSI said that what we have learned here has really boosted our confidence, especially at the beginning of our careers. “Besides this, the joint training with the Army will surely help us work in synergy with the Army and coordinate better to help bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.