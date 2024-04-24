back to top
JKP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Info on terrorists
JKP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for Info on terrorists

Victim Muhammad Razaq laid to rest in his native village at Rajouri's Kunda; family members, locals bid tearful adieu

Amit Tantray

Tawi, Apr 23: J&K Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification and capture of the terrorist identified involved in the heinous killing of a man in Rajouri district on Monday.

The reward has been announced for the terrorist identified as Abu Hamza for his involvement in terror activities, including the heinous killing of Mohd Razaq in Kunda village of Rajouri on Monday, a police official told. Muhammad Razaq, a victim of the terror attack in Kunda village of Shadra Sharief, was laid to rest in the local graveyard in which hundreds of people from all over the area participated. He was given a tearful adieu by the family, relatives and people of the area.

The funeral prayers were held at 2.30 pm in Kunda village in which hundreds of the people participated. After the prayers, Razaq's body was laid to rest in the native graveyard where his father was buried.

His father Muhammad Akber was also a victim of terrorism as his throat was slit by the terrorists in the year 2003. Razaq was appointed in the social welfare department on compassionate grounds after his father's killing and was working as a junior assistant in the department. Razaq's eldest son is just 15 years old.

Earlier, once the bullet-ridden body of Razaq reached his home, the pall of gloom descended in the area as everybody was heading towards his house to pay their respect to the departed soul. According to the locals, he was a kind hearted and helpful person who was always ahead of others in reaching out to the people whenever they were in need.

Locals told that terrorists had reached his home by enquiring from locals without ascertaining their identity. They were hiding in his house and once Razaq entered after completing prayers, he was fired upon by the terrorists and injured him critically. He was shifted to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

They believed that terrorists were probably after Razaq's brother Tahir Khursheed, who is working in the Territorial Army, but there was no confirmation from police and administration. 

Search ops to nab terrorists intensified in Rajouri, villagers demand Army post
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

