Gangster slapped with PSA in Jammu

Tawi, May 5: An alleged hardcore criminal was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, police said.

Raman Kumar, a resident of Arnia's Kathar village, has been booked under the PSA for his alleged involvement in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a threat to public peace and order, a police spokesman said.

Named in nearly a dozen FIRs registered at different police stations in the Jammu and Samba districts, Kumar was arrested several times in the past but the “substantive law was not enough to tame him down,” the spokesman said.

