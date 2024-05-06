back to top
Search
JammuMehbooba served show cause notice for 'using child' to seek votes
JammuJammu Kashmir

Mehbooba served show cause notice for ‘using child’ to seek votes

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 5: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was on Sunday served a show cause notice, seeking an explanation for allegedly using a child to seek votes during campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in Rajouri district.

Rajouri is part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, is among 20 candidates in the fray from the constituency.

Additional District Magistrate, Rajouri and Nodal Officer for Model Code of Conduct, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria issued the show cause notice to Mehbooba in connection with an election rally conducted by her in the Shahdara Sharief area of the district on May 1.

“… a video has gone viral on the social media in which a minor female child is seen being used by you for political campaign/appeal to the public to vote for you (PDP) on the day of election and the same child being encouraged and appreciated by you after the culmination of her appeal,” Khajuria said in his to Mehbooba.

Citing the guidelines of the Election Commission and Commission for Protection of Child rights, the officer asked the PDP leader to explain her position within 24 hours as to why an action under the provisions of ECI norms/guidelines should not be initiated or recommended against her for violation of MCC.

In case she fails to respond, Mehbooba will be booked and banned from conducting public meetings and rallies in Rajouri for the remainder of the general election, the letter warned her.

Previous article
2 terrorist associates arrested
Next article
Gangster slapped with PSA in Jammu
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP has agents in Pakistan who defame Cong: Vikar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 5: J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool alleged...

Farmers protest leads to cancellation of 4 Delhi-Katra trains till May 7

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 5: In view of the ongoing...

One Killed, another injured in Rajouri road mishap

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 5: One person was killed and...

Four arrested for murder in Reasi

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 5: Four people have been arrested...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Talks with China going on well: Rajnath on Eastern Ladakh Border...

PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

“PoJK is very much a part of India…We were made to...