Muslims being targeted, insulted by BJP: Omar

Srinagar, May 5: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah attacked the BJP on Sunday, alleging Muslims are being targeted and insulted by the party which has introduced new laws to “weaken” the country's minority community.

The former chief minister said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going through a very difficult time as “our lips are sealed, our voices are not heard and our government offices are filled with outsiders”.

Addressing a gathering at Hawal in downtown Srinagar, Abdullah's first rally these elections, he alleged Muslims are being targeted and insulted by the BJP which has introduced new laws to “weaken” the country's minority community.

“… the BJP's agenda is based on hatred,” he said, criticising the party for the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Kashmiri-Tibetans would not have made it to his rally as the CAA would not have allowed them, he alleged.

Excited by the crowd cheering for his party, Abdullah said, “This is the same Shehr-e-Khas (the downtown Srinagar) which gave us freedom from (political) slavery.”

“Today, we are in the same situation. Our lips are sealed, our voices are not heard and our government offices are filled with outsiders,” he claimed.

Demanding support for the party candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said Srinagar is going to polls on May 13 and there are many candidates in the fray. “It is up to you to decide who is the best candidate who can represent you in Parliament.”

“After the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP government said there will be prosperity in Kashmir. But where is that prosperity?” he asked.

Abdullah said his party gave ticket to Mehdi from the seat, which has been fought by his party president Farooq Abdullah, “because we wanted a candidate who will fearlessly talk about the aspirations of people”.

“He is one such strong voice. He does not care about what enemies say. He will say the truth come what may and our community needs such a kind of a leader,” he said.

Raising the issue of long power cuts, he said that after the installation of smart meters, people were promised round-the-clock electricity but “today we are facing 12-hour power cuts”.

“Look at the roads, the electricity crisis, the skyrocketing inflation… Today, all the political parties are hellbent on defeating the National Conference,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Assembly elections which are likely to follow the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “This is the semi-final only. The final is yet to come”.