Hopeful no ceasefire violation take place to disrupt polls in Kashmir: CEO Pole

Srinagar, May 5: Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir P K Pole on Sunday hoped that there will be no ceasefire violations from across the border on the polling day in the areas falling near the Line of Control (LoC).

“We are hopeful this time the elections in border areas will be conducted peacefully due to prevailing ceasefire on the LoC from the past five years now”, Pole who was attending a program under SVEEP (Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation) in Bandipora district told media persons on Sunday.

He said the areas falling near the LoC a plan has already been there and if the Razdan Pass in Bandipora district remains closed due to inclement weather or any other reason, the Indian Air Force will transport the polling material, EVM machines and polling staff.

“If there is any attempt from across the border to disrupt the polling activities here for that a plan has also been initiated”, Pole added.

He said normally there has been ceasefire on the borders for the past five years and it does not seem that there would be any attempt from across the border to disrupt the polling here.

“We are fully prepared that the polling will happen peacefully and if there will be any attempt the polling will be conducted even that”, he added.

He said after seeing the enthusiasm of the people especially from the youngsters during SVEEP, a large number of voters will overwhelmingly come out to exercise their franchise on May 20 in Bandipora to cast their vote.