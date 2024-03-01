AIIMS Jammu to launch OPD, diagnostic facilities soon

Trail runs going on; all 940 beds to be functional in six months: CEO

Srinagar, Feb 29: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, is gearing up to start its outpatient department and diagnostic facilities in the coming days.

Dr Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of AIIMS Jammu, informed that trial runs are currently underway at the hospital to identify areas for improvement in patient care.

“We are currently conducting trial runs and are hopeful to initiate OPD services along with diagnostic facilities at the institute in the coming weeks,” Dr Gupta said.

He elaborated, “Given the scale and prestige of this institute, serving Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, some equipment required is being sourced from the USA, Germany, and other countries.”

“We anticipate the arrival of all necessary equipment within the next three months, and I can assure you that all 940 beds, including 190 ICU beds, will be operational within the next six months,” Dr Shakti added.

AIIMS Jammu plans to open approximately 50 departments, including 30 general and 20 superspecialities.

Dr Gupta said, “A portion of the required staff has already been hired, with the remaining positions currently being filled. We have already recruited doctors from 17 states and three UTs, and recruitment for the remaining positions will continue into March.”

Currently, AIIMS Jammu offers an MBBS program lasting 5 years and 6 months, with a total seat capacity of 62, which will increase to 100 once the institute is fully operational. Additionally, the AIIMS Jammu Nursing College has admitted 60 candidates for BSc Nursing.

The CEO further said that 500 nurses from various states and UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir, have undergone specialised training at AIIMS Delhi before joining AIIMS Jammu.

The super-speciality hospital will have 750 beds, including 46 trauma and emergency beds, 193 ICU beds, 20 operation theatres, a helipad, and a 1,000-seat auditorium. It will also feature MRI, CT, and CATH labs equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The departments encompass General Medicine, General Surgery, Cardiology, CVTS, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, Gastroenterological Surgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Urology, Nephrology, Pediatric Surgery, Burn and Plastic Surgery, Nuclear Medicine, ENT, Dermatology, Dentistry, Dermatology, CFM, Anesthesiology, Anatomy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pathology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Psychiatry, Radiology, and Pulmonary Medicine.