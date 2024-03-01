Two former CMs to jump into LS Poll fray Omar to contest from Srinagar, Mehbooba from Anantnag constituency

Srinagar, Feb 29: The political parties are in the final phase of finalizing their candidates in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh parliamentary seats with reports coming in that two former Chief Ministers- Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah will contest from Anantnag and Srinagar constituencies respectively.

Top sources informed that it has come during the confabulations that PDP's influence over the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat is noteworthy, surpassing that of NC.

In the seat allocation discussions, it has been tentatively agreed to be allocated to Mehbooba Mufti. However, formal announcements regarding these arrangements are pending.

Furthermore, as speculation swirls over the potential candidates for the Indi Alliance in the valley, several prominent figures emerge as frontrunners. Omar Abdullah is anticipated to contest from Srinagar, while Aga Ruhalla, a youth leader hailing from Budgam, and Sajjad Kargili are poised to represent NC in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti herself is likely to vie for the South Kashmir seat, with sources indicating support from Gujjar Bakarwal leader Mian Altaf.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Gani Lone's Jammu Kashmir People's Conference has also announced his name the Baramulla seat of North Kashmir and the party says that the party will soon announce two other seats located in the Kashmir division.

Reports inform that PC is heavily banking on prominent trade union leader and former legislator Mohammad Khurshid Alam for Srinagar constituency. Alam, as per reports enjoys wide support from various employees organizations and from the old city of Srinagar which is likely to prove a game changer during the final battle.

However, the Peoples Conference has clarified that it will not contest elections from Jammu division, so that the votes are not divided. However, Apni Party can field another leader Rafi Mir, who has separated from PDP, in the election contest from Anantnag.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir State Congress Chief Vikar Rasool Wani has indicated that the distribution of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will be unveiled in the initial week of March. He emphasized that discussions are ongoing regarding the allocation of the six parliamentary seats, with a definitive announcement slated by the first week.

Wani stated that all parties within the alliance are engaging in cooperative efforts to bolster the ally candidate, aiming for a resounding defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its removal from power. He further asserted that the forthcoming Lok Sabha candidates' names will be disclosed shortly.