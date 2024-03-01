Lok Sabha Polls: NC, PDP, Congress pre-poll bonhomie on cards

Srinagar, Feb 29: The parleys between the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing for seat sharing with regard to the upcoming parliamentary elections while the confabulations are likely to yield the results by next week.

The major political, who are the part of INDI Alliance at the national level including National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) are presently discussing the seat sharing as the trio are expected to enter into a pre-poll bonhomie in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura told the KNO news agencythat no decision has come out yet, but the discussion between the political parties is underway.

“We are expecting to come up with a decision on seat sharing by next week,” Hanjura said.

JKPCC President, Vikar Rasool Wani also stated that no final decision has been taken in this regard yet while the ‘internal' discussion is going on at present. “We will come up with a result by March 07. In this week only, the picture will be cleared as the INDIA alliance's seat sharing will come out,” he said.

Pertinently, Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar parliamentary constituency had told the media persons that the alliance with Congress in the upcoming parliamentary polls is certain.

“There is no doubt that the party is entering into a pre-poll bonhomie with Congress. Omar Abdullah is presently engaged in talks with Congress in this regard,” he had said.

“A group has already come up and there is a need to strengthen it. Align with Congress is aimed at strengthening politics in J&K. We cannot stay alone, as part of the nation we have to merge and strengthen the country, which cannot be ensured while staying alone,” he had said—(KNO)