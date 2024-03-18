Adani Group to pump $14 billion across businesses in FY25 as it accelerates India’s infrastructure development

In a sign of India's growing infrastructure needs, the Adani Group has announced plans to pump in a mammoth $14 billion across its diverse business portfolio in the upcoming fiscal year. As the conglomerate aims to solidify its position as one of the largest infrastructure players in the country, this new investment figure marks a 40% increase over estimated spending in the current financial year.

Adani's various divisions spanning ports, energy, airports, cement and media will all receive hefty capital allocations. Sources indicate around 70% of the $14 billion or over Rs. 1.2 lakh crore will go towards building out the group's rapidly expanding green energy verticals. This includes expanding renewable power generation capacity as well as developing green hydrogen and transmission infrastructure.

The remainder will see significant investments in Adani's airports and ports businesses to further augment national transportation and logistics networks. With eight airports and 14 ports already under management, more capital will aid ambitious expansion plans. Securing larger market shares in these vital sectors remains a key priority.

This latest investment guidance builds on Adani's earlier commitment to spend $100 billion across its nationwide projects over the next 7-10 years. Increasing cash flows from strong business growth and high earnings have created the financial firepower for such mega-scale investments. The group's focus on green industries also positions it as a leader of India's clean energy transition in the coming decades.

Adani's portfolio has gone from strength to strength in recent times. 2023 saw record EBITDA growth of 63.6% and annual earnings reaching an all-time high of $9.5 billion. With demand across sectors like data centers, media and renewable energy surging, profitability is primed to explode higher with the new capital infusions planned. Investors and stakeholders will watch with keen interest as Adani continues transforming India's infrastructure landscape through its ongoing spree of large-scale spending.