35-year-old woman undergoes Innovative Daycare Robot-Aided-Surgery; successfully treated for fibroids

Jammu Tawi: A groundbreaking Daycare Gynaecology Robot-aided Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has successfully treated a 35-year-old woman suffering from fibroids. The Department of Obstetrics &Gynaecology, Fortis Mohali, headed by Dr Swapna Misra, Director, Obstetrics &Gynaecology, has treated several women suffering from complex gynecological ailments through the world's most advanced 4th Generation Robot – Da Vinci Xi.

The 35-year-old patient had been experiencing chronic pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, and discomfort during urination. Her ultrasound reports revealed seven fibroids of various sizes in her uterus. The Patient was advised to undergo open surgery for removal of the fibroids at another city-based hospital, such a procedure posed risks of uterine damage and bleeding complications.

The Patient then consulted Dr Misra at Fortis Mohali who suggested robot-aided surgery which has more advantages and subsequently underwent the Daycare Gynae Robotic Surgery wherein all her fibroids were removed, and no blood transfusion was required. Remarkably, the Patient was able to walk home merely 12 hours post-surgery and was able to resume her normal activities the following day.

In another case, a 60-year-old woman was diagnosed with cancer of the endometrium. Despite being advised to open surgery at various other city-based hospitals, she too benefitted from Dr. Misra's expertise in robot-aided surgery, resulting in the removal of her uterus, tubes, ovaries, and lymph nodes. She was stable and able to leave the hospital only 10 hours after her surgery.

Dr Misra, who has conducted more than 500 robot-aided surgeries, said, “Day care Robot aided surgeries are safe and allows the patient to walk back home on the same day. There is no blood transfusion, antibiotic use and hospitalization. The Daycare Gynae Robotic Surgery not only reduces trauma for the patient, but the even cost of stay at the hospital.”

On the benefits of Robot aided Surgery, Dr Misra, said, “Robot aided Surgery is the latest form of minimal invasive surgery, which provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient. Parts of the body which are difficult to reach with the human hand can be accessed through robot-assisted arms that can rotate 360 degrees.”

Dr Misra further said, “Robot-aided-Surgery has been established as the gold standard procedure for almost all gynecological surgeries — fibroids, endometriosis, vesico-vaginal fistula, ovarian cyst, salpingo-oophorectomy, myomectomy, hysterectomy and all cancers of the uterus, ovary and cervix and has revolutionized the treatment of various gyanecological diseases.”