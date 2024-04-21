Nissan expands network in New Delhi, extends reach to 270 touchpoints

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Saturday announced an expansion of its network in India to 270 touchpoints with simultaneous launch of four new customer touchpoints in Delhi, comprising a showroom, 2 display centres, and a service centre with a body shop. The launch of the new touchpoints brings Nissan's high-quality sales and service experience to customers in New Delhi and marks a significant milestone in Nissan's continuing journey towards customer centricity.

The new Jubilant Nissan showroom was inaugurated today by Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations and Saurabh Vatsa, MD Nissan Motor India. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, the dealership aims to deliver unparalleled service, ensuring that customers receive the best possible assistance at every step of their journey.

The new touch points extend Nissan's reach and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers by providing a one-stop shop for all their automotive requirements. They further expand the brand's reach and provide enhanced accessibility for customers.

Mr. Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “The addition of these new customer touchpoints underlines our commitment to pursuing excellence and serving our customers at every step. Our unwavering focus on enhancing the customer experience is fundamental to every decision we make. We will continue providing unmatched support and satisfaction to our customers and strengthening our presence in the Indian market.”