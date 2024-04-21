back to top
Search
IndiaNissan expands network in New Delhi, extends reach to 270 touchpoints
India

Nissan expands network in New Delhi, extends reach to 270 touchpoints

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Nissan Motor on Saturday announced an expansion of its network in India to 270 touchpoints with simultaneous launch of four new customer touchpoints in Delhi, comprising a showroom, 2 display centres, and a service centre with a body shop. The launch of the new touchpoints brings Nissan's high-quality sales and service experience to customers in New Delhi and marks a significant milestone in Nissan's continuing journey towards customer centricity.

The new Jubilant Nissan showroom was inaugurated today by Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations and Saurabh Vatsa, MD Nissan Motor India. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, the dealership aims to deliver unparalleled service, ensuring that customers receive the best possible assistance at every step of their journey.

The new touch points extend Nissan's reach and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers by providing a one-stop shop for all their automotive requirements. They further expand the brand's reach and provide enhanced accessibility for customers.

Mr. Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “The addition of these new customer touchpoints underlines our commitment to pursuing excellence and serving our customers at every step. Our unwavering focus on enhancing the customer experience is fundamental to every decision we make. We will continue providing unmatched support and satisfaction to our customers and strengthening our presence in the Indian market.”

Previous article
35-year-old woman undergoes Innovative Daycare Robot-Aided-Surgery; successfully treated for fibroids
Next article
Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four to six degrees higher
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: The National Green Tribunal has...

INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls, claims Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

Northlines Northlines -
Bhopal, Apr 21: The opposition INDIA bloc has done...

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four to six degrees higher

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: Intense heat swept large swathes...

Hyundai Motor India introduces ‘Grameen Mahotsav’

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, April 20: Hyundai Motor India today introduced ‘Grameen...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha...

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four...