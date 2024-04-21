back to top
Hyundai Motor India introduces 'Grameen Mahotsav'
Hyundai Motor India introduces 'Grameen Mahotsav'

Chandigarh, April 20: Hyundai Motor today introduced ‘Grameen Mahotsav' a vibrant initiative celebrating the essence of rural India.  With rural sales accounting for over 19% of its total sales, Hyundai is committed to fostering strong bonds with rural communities.

Under Grameen Mahotsav, Hyundai is orchestrating an array of engaging activities, including captivating product displays, interactive demonstrations and attractive customer experiences like nukkadnatak, live music, folk dance and regional talent shows.

The 2 day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will be hosted at 16 locations across India, exhibiting a vibrant market place featuring artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and delicious food stalls.

Beyond celebration, Grameen Mahotsav serves as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. By closely engaging with communities and discerning market trends, HMIL aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers into the Hyundai family.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and company has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in financial year 2023-2024,”

“We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11% over 2022-23. We are confident that with good monsoon, increasing income levels and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will further increase. The growth will be fueled by our belief in the potential of upcountry markets and the dedication to cater to evolving aspirations of Indian consumers across all geographies, maintained Tarun.

Direct tax collections exceed estimates in FY24; jump 18 per cent to Rs 19.58 lakh crore
35-year-old woman undergoes Innovative Daycare Robot-Aided-Surgery; successfully treated for fibroids
