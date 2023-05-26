33 SIs promoted to Inspector rank

Srinagar, May 25: Jammu & Kashmir Police Headquarters Thursday issued a promotion order in respect of 33 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police Executive Cadre to the next rank of Inspector.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, 33 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Executive Police has been promoted to the rank of Inspectors vide an PHQs order, a police spokesman said.

The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.

Those officers promoted are Ab. Hamid Najar, Devinder Singh, Surinder Kumar, Ab. Kabir, Kanshi Ram, Manzoor Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad, Karamjeet Singh, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Vinod Kumar, Reyaz Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Hafizullah Malik, Reyaz Ahmad, Pritam Singh, Ram Rattan, Tariq Ahmad Wani, Zahid Ahmad Kana, Sukhbir Singh, Ashok Kumar, Mohd Sharief, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Sham Lal, Mohd Ashraf, Mohd Javid, Mohammad Alyas, Ab. Karim, Razak Ahmad, Surinder Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Jagir Singh, Daljeet Singh and Raj Kumar.