4 members of family die in Kishtwar after tree falls on tent

Kishtwar, May 25: Four members of a tribal family, including three women, died in the Bhalna forest area of Kishtwar district last night after a tree fell on their makeshift tent.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told that four family members of the Keshwan belt in Kishtwar died after a pine tree fell on them. “The family was going towards Dachan with its livestock and had halted in the Bhalna forest due to rains,” he said.

Kashmir's independent weatherman Faizan Arif said that initially it was thought the family members lost their lives due to a lightning strike. However, upon examination of satellite images and lightning detection analysis, no such activity was detected in the Kishtwar district between 01:00 am and 06:00 am, he said, adding that the unfortunate deaths appear to have resulted from a massive tree falling on the family.

The victims have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, his wife Anwar Begum, Shama Begum, wife of Shoket Ahmed and Shakeel Bano, all residents of Gathi-Barwal Kathua.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 from the Red Cross Society was provided to each of the families of the deceased persons.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was “deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar”. “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones,” the LG said.