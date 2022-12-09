NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: Depression is not a fad or a crazy trend, it is real and deadly too. Depression is a serious medical condition that can

worsen it left untreated. It can be more than a constant state of sadness.

According to Dr Manu Arora, Psychiatrist, “Symptoms of depression can vary in severity, how often they occur and how long they

last. Symptoms include having a depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure in activities one used to enjoy, changes in appetite,

sleep disturbances or too much sleep, increase in aimless physical activities, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, and thoughts of death

or suicide.”

Dr Arora further adds that for a diagnosis of depression to be made, the symptoms must last at least two weeks and

represent a change in the previous level of functioning. Depression is treatable. Medication and brief psychotherapy can

relieve depressive symptoms.

Combination therapy has also been associated with significantly greater improvement in depressive symptoms and a

higher quality of life. Do not be afraid to seek help. The first step to feeling better is speaking with your doctor about your

mental health.