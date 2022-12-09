SPMR women bag inter-college Yoga trophy

NL Correspondent
Jammu, Dec 09: Government SPMR College of Commerce bagged the overall trophy in the annual Inter-college women’s Yoga Championship
which was organised by the Cluster University of Jammu at Government College of Education, here.
The College team earned highest points after winning team gold. The gold winning team included Himani Verma, Tanisha
Rajput, Heena Verma, Prabhjeet Kour and Taneesha Kaur. Whereas in individual event, Himani Verma secured gold while Heena
Verma won silver medal.
On winning the title trophy, the team was accorded rousing reception by the Principal, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma, who was
accompanied by the staff and faculty members.
Others who joined the Principal in appreciating the achievement of the students were convenor Sports, Prof Shafkat Jahangir,
team incharge, Prof. Deepshikha Sharma and Physical D
