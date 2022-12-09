SPMR women bag inter-college Yoga trophy

By Northlines -

NL Correspondent
, Dec 09: Government SPMR College of Commerce bagged the overall trophy in the annual Inter-college women’s Yoga Championship
which was organised by the Cluster University of Jammu at Government College of , here.
The College team earned highest points after winning team gold. The gold winning team included Himani Verma, Tanisha
Rajput, Heena Verma, Prabhjeet Kour and Taneesha Kaur. Whereas in individual event, Himani Verma secured gold while Heena
Verma won silver medal.
On winning the title trophy, the team was accorded rousing reception by the Principal, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma, who was
accompanied by the staff and faculty members.
Others who joined the Principal in appreciating the achievement of the students were convenor , Prof Shafkat Jahangir,
team incharge, Prof. Deepshikha Sharma and Physical D

SHARE
Previous article
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR