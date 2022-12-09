DFA Udhampur drubs DFA Poonch by 3-1

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 9: District Football Association (DFA) Udhampur defeated DFA Poonch by three goals to one (3-1) in the ongoing

Christmas Gold Cup Football Tournament, being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKCA) at GGM

Science College Football Ground, here.

Ajay scored the 1st goal in 12th minute of the match, while Murtaza of DFA Poonch scored an equaliser in 21st minute of the

match.

However, DFA Udhampur came back strongly and Sachit netted a splendid goal in 33rd minute of the match, which was

followed by another goal pelted by Jatinder of DFA Udhampur in 54th minute of the match.

Yellow card was shown to Sunil and Ajay of DFA Udhampur for foul play.

The match was officiated by Satnam Singh, Romesh, Abhishek Chandan and Aman Sudan.

In tomorrow’s fixture, Line Star FC Srinagar will take on Nagrota FC at 1 pm, while SCFC will lock horns with Young Heroes FC

at 2:30 pm.

Vikar Rasool Wani, President PCC J&K was the chief guest in today’s match, while prominent among others present

on the occasion were Narinder Gupta, former Member J&K Sports, Pawan Raina, Suresh Dogra, Chetan Sharma, Manzoor

Ahmed, David Masih, Yousuf Don, Peter Sandhu, Clint Mattoo, Rattan Lal and Romesh Kumar (International Player)