Can battered India avoid Bangladesh whitewash?

A struggling Indian team, severely depleted by a spate of on-field injuries and fitness-related problems, will be determined to avoid

the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh, riding on two contrasting yet brilliant knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have already sealed the series after

winning the first two matches. If Litton Das’ men can blank India 3-0, it will be a historic first for Bangladesh cricket.

Not only will it be an icing on the cake for the hosts but also significantly dent the visiting team’s confidence ahead of the

two-Test series, starting at this very venue in less than a week’s time (December 14).

For India, there were 20 cricketers originally available for this series since there was a very short turnaround time between

the first ODI in Bangladesh and the last game in New Zealand as some players in both squads were common.

But call it a cruel twist of fate as within a week things have gone from bad to worse and they only have 13 fit and available

players to choose from for the final game.

Such has been the plight that Kuldeep Yadav has been flown into Chattogram on SOS basis as the Indian bowling attack

looks thin on experience. The left-arm wrist spinner with 118 wickets from 72 ODIs will be the most experienced bowler in the

line-up.

Captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left thumb injury and has flown back home. Pacer Kuldeep Sen suffered a back injury after

playing his first international game, while seamer Deepak Chahar continued his saga of breaking down in almost all the series he has

played since his comeback from a long lay-off.

Add to this, Axar Patel suffered a hit in the ribs and missed the first game while Rishabh Pant, who flew all the way from New

Zealand, reportedly had a niggle and had to be rested for excessive workload prior to this series.

In fact, there will be two forced changes in the playing eleven with Rohit and Chahar already unavailable.

It is there to be seen whether India bring in Ishan Kishan into the playing XI as an opener or stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who

is now a designated middle-order batter-keeper in this format, decides to promote himself just like during the tour of South

Africa.

The other option is continuing with Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan combination and get someone like Rahul Tripathi, who can

also bowl some medium pacers, in the playing XI. If the team management goes for a pure batter rather than a utility player, then the

stylish Rajat Patidar could get his first game for India.