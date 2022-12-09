Patient with double whammy of angina, obstructed inguinal hernia treated successfully

NL CORRESPONDENT

Nawanshahr, Dec 9: An aged patient suffering from double whammy of an unstable angina and obstructed inguinal hernia

was treated successfully at Ivy Hospital, Nawanshahr recently.

If left untreated, unstable angina can lead to myocardial infarction and can lead to life threatening complications.

Similarly, inguinal hernia is a common and not so high risk disease, but if it gets obstructed, it can lead to gangrene of

intestines which can lead to catastrophic outcomes.

These two conditions can be managed easily one at a time, but when these occur together, they pose significant

challenges in management. If we treat one, the other can cause life threatening risk.

A team of Ivy Hospital including Dr Jiten Singh, consultant cardiac surgery), Dr. Hitesh Gurjar, consultant interventional

cardiology, Dr. Devika and Dr. Sameer both consultants critical care & anaesthesia) and Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal, consultant

general & laparoscopic surgery decided to go ahead with both surgeries at the same time.

While the cardiac (CTVS) surgeon was operating upon the chest, the other surgeon was relieving the obstruction at the

groin. With emaculate planning and robust critical care and anesthesia backup the surgery was successfully completed.

The patient recovered well after the surgery and was discharged from hospital.