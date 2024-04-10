Search
Zeenat Aman Advocates for Living Together Before Marriage, Sharing How Her Sons Embrace the Same Philosophy: ‘It Allows You to Truly Know Each Other, Beyond Surface Appearances

Zeenat Aman said through live-in, a couple learns to deal with “million conflicts” that come with being together and is a great test of compatibility.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman doesn't want lovers to let society come in their way. What she also wants is them to get out, come together, and live in before they tie the knot. The actor took to Instagram and said she “strongly” recommends that a couple live together before getting married as it will help them to understand each other better.

The 72-year-old actor said even her sons, Azaan and Zahan, have followed her advice of living-in with their partners. Zeenat, who has been married twice, said live-in relationship is the “ultimate test” of one's equation.

