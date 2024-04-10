Search
TSMC reports 16.5% rise in Q1 revenue driven by strong AI boom
TSMC reports 16.5% rise in Q1 revenue driven by strong AI boom

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the largest contract chipmaker in the , has reported a stellar first quarter for 2024, surpassing analysts' projections. The tech titan saw revenue increase by 16.5% year-over-year to $18.54 billion for the January-March period, coming in at the higher end of its own guidance range.

TSMC's continuous growth trajectory is being fueled by robust demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The booming AI industry has helped offset any slowdown resulting from tapering pandemic-era demands. Some of the company's biggest customers like Apple and Nvidia have been aggressively investing in next-gen AI and ML technologies, driving significant semiconductor requirements.

Revenue for the month of March alone witnessed a massive 34.3% jump compared to the year-ago month. On a month-on-month basis, March sales grew 7.5% from February, indicating sustained momentum. TSMC has established itself as the premier partner for industries at the forefront of innovation like AI, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality and more.

At a time when many other companies are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds, TSMC has managed to exceed market expectations with its stellar Q1 performance. The semiconductor powerhouse will be looking to ride this wave of AI-driven growth well into the future as more industries digitally transform at an exponential pace. TSMC shareholders will be confident that the company remains strongly positioned to continue capturing lucrative opportunities across myriad sectors.

Zeenat Aman Advocates for Living Together Before Marriage, Sharing How Her Sons Embrace the Same Philosophy: ‘It Allows You to Truly Know Each Other, Beyond Surface Appearances
Paytm Shares Drop by 4% Following CEO’s Resignation
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

