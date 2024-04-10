Search
Paytm Shares Drop by 4% Following CEO's Resignation

The stock dipped 4 per cent to Rs 388 on both the BSE and NSE. The company’s market valuation eroded Rs 463.84 crore during the morning trade.

Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm’s brand owner, on Wednesday declined 4 per cent after Paytm Payments Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Surinder Chawla resigned from the company.

Chawla’s resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank Ltd facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

