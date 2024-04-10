Search
Apple’s local iPhone production in India crosses $14 billion; 1 in 7 devices now Made in India

Apple has significantly ramped up local iPhone production in India, with the ‘Make in India' value touching a staggering $14 billion in the previous fiscal year, as per a new report. In a massive boost for the government's flagship manufacturing initiative, the tech giant now assembles as much as 14% of its flagship iPhone devices in the country.

According to sources familiar with Apple's India operations, manufacturing partners Foxconn and Pegatron led the production, with the Taiwanese contract manufacturers accounting for the majority of the locally-assembled iPhones. Foxconn assembled around 67% of the ‘Made in India' iPhones, while Pegatron made approximately 17% at its facility near Chennai. The remaining units were rolled out from Wistron's facility in Karnataka, which has been taken over by the Tata Group.

The exponential rise in local iPhone manufacturing is a testament to Apple's growing focus on diversifying its supply chain beyond China. Gearing up for the opportunities presented by India's booming smartphone market, the tech giant is increasingly relying on domestic production to meet local and export demand. The move also helps Apple minimize disruptions from geopolitical issues and gain cost advantages.

While China remains the worldwide hub for iPhone assembly, India's emergence as a key production base is hugely positive for the country's manufacturing ambitions. It will provide a major thrust to skill and employment generation while helping Apple and other OEMs locked in US-China trade tensions to hedge risks. With more companies following suit, ‘Made in India' exports can get a big push to both regional and global markets in the coming years.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

