Heeramandi Trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Transports Audiences to a Visually Stunning World Where Even Tragedy Radiates Beauty

Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series Heeramandi, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, starts streaming on Netflix from May 1.

After teasing theopulent world of Heeramandifor many months, Netflix finally released the trailer of its upcoming original series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Tuesday. The trailer of Heeramandi has everything that one would expect out of a Bhansali film but this time, fans will get much more of it as this is a web series. Heeramandi is set in a world where the ‘tawaifs' have a ton of power and hold over the ‘nawabs' who visit them. The show is set in pre-independence India where the slogans of ‘Inquilab' are starting to gain momentum and even the women living in the palaces of Heeramandi can't help but participate in the freedom struggle.

Manisha Koirala appears to be playing the head of the palace where women are trained to entice men with their dancing and singing. Sonakshi Sinha appears to be playing the rebel who breaks out and tries to establish her own identity. Aditi Rao Hydari's character is involved in the freedom struggle and seems to be leading a revolt. Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman also appear in the trailer.