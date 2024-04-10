Search
JammuGovt Postpones Middle Standard Examination For Hard Zone
Jammu Kashmir

Govt Postpones Middle Standard Examination For Hard Zone

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 10: The Jammu and Government has postponed the Middle Standard Examination (MSE) 2023-24 of Hindi and Urdu for Hard Zone which were scheduled to be held on April 10, 2024. These exams would be now held on April 16, 2024.

