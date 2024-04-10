Govt Postpones Middle Standard Examination For Hard Zone

JAMMU, Apr 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has postponed the Middle Standard Examination (MSE) 2023-24 of Hindi and Urdu for Hard Zone which were scheduled to be held on April 10, 2024. These exams would be now held on April 16, 2024.
