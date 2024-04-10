Search
EntertainmentNetflix's 'Scoop' Review: Rufus Sewell Shines as Prince Andrew in a Riveting...
Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ Review: Rufus Sewell Shines as Prince Andrew in a Riveting Redemption for ‘The Crown’s Last Two Seasons

By: Northlines

Date:

Scoop movie review: Thrillingly staged and expertly performed, Netflix's dramatic retelling of the wheeling and dealing that went into organising Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview could easily qualify as an episode of peak-era The Crown.

Slight but spirited, the new Netflix film Scoop excavates a recent historical event that even The Crown wouldn't dare to touch despite its interest in both the British royal family and scandals. Framed from the perspective of a collective of BBC journalists, Scoop traces the events leading up to Prince Andrew's jaw-dropping disintegration on television, when he was caught like a deer in the headlights while being interviewed about his friendship with convicted sex pest Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis, the long-time BBC news anchor who found herself in the enviable position of having secured an exclusive interview with the disgraced Duke of York, days after Epstein's suicide. It was the most widely-watched BBC Newsnight interview of all time, exposing Andrew's — and by extension, the royal family's — entitlement. It never occurred to Andrew that putting himself on TV trial could ever go south. Played with a savage ruthlessness by an unrecognisable Rufus Sewell, Andrew was convinced that all he had to do to make his problems disappear was to shrug, as if to say, “I had no idea.”

 

Previous article
The best time to wash your face according to your skin type
Next article
Heeramandi Trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Transports Audiences to a Visually Stunning World Where Even Tragedy Radiates Beauty
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging...

Diaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of...

Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation