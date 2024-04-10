The best time to wash your face according to your skin type

Washing your face is an essential part of any skincare routine, but there has been ongoing debate about whether it's better to cleanse in the morning or at night. Depending on your skin type, one time may work better than the other. However, a leading dermatologist has weighed in to help settle this skincare discussion once and for all.

In a recent interview, Dr. Rinky Kapoor explained that the ideal face washing schedule is determined by your skin. For oily and acne-prone complexions, cleansing twice per day in the morning and evening is highly recommended. This routine helps to remove excess oil accumulated overnight as well as surface grime and pollutants throughout the day. However, those with dry or sensitive skin may find their barriers compromised by over-washing. In most cases, thorough nightly cleansing is sufficient.

The dermatology expert went on to provide personalized guidance based on different skin types. Those with oily skin can benefit from twice-daily cleanses to manage shine. Combination skin may also see better results with morning and night trips to the sink. In contrast, a single evening wash is usually enough for dry varieties to avoid discomfort. For all skin types, listening to feedback from your face and adjusting routines accordingly is important.

With this helpful breakdown, it's clear there is no single right or wrong answer. By understanding your unique skin needs and tailoring face washing to them, one can achieve clarity in their skincare routine at last. The key is finding a frequency that works harmoniously with your complexion for a healthy, balanced glow.