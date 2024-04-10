Search
Life StyleThe best time to wash your face according to your skin type
Life Style

The best time to wash your face according to your skin type

By: Northlines

Date:

Washing your face is an essential part of any skincare routine, but there has been ongoing debate about whether it's better to cleanse in the morning or at night. Depending on your skin type, one time may work better than the other. However, a leading dermatologist has weighed in to help settle this skincare discussion once and for all.

In a recent interview, Dr. Rinky Kapoor explained that the ideal face washing schedule is determined by your skin. For oily and acne-prone complexions, cleansing twice per day in the morning and evening is highly recommended. This routine helps to remove excess oil accumulated overnight as well as surface grime and pollutants throughout the day. However, those with dry or sensitive skin may find their barriers compromised by over-washing. In most cases, thorough nightly cleansing is sufficient.

The dermatology expert went on to provide personalized guidance based on different skin types. Those with oily skin can benefit from twice-daily cleanses to manage shine. Combination skin may also see better results with morning and night trips to the sink. In contrast, a single evening wash is usually enough for dry varieties to avoid discomfort. For all skin types, listening to feedback from your face and adjusting routines accordingly is important.

With this helpful breakdown, it's clear there is no single right or wrong answer. By understanding your unique skin needs and tailoring face washing to them, one can achieve clarity in their skincare routine at last. The key is finding a frequency that works harmoniously with your complexion for a healthy, balanced glow.

Previous article
Yogesh Bhateja, Kapil Sharma’s Fitness Trainer, Shares Insights on Their Unique Training Regimen: From Late Nights to Early Mornings
Next article
Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ Review: Rufus Sewell Shines as Prince Andrew in a Riveting Redemption for ‘The Crown’s Last Two Seasons
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Yogesh Bhateja, Kapil Sharma’s Fitness Trainer, Shares Insights on Their Unique Training Regimen: From Late Nights to Early Mornings

Northlines Northlines -
Admiring Kapil Sharma's fitness commitment, Bhateja said that he...

The surprising physical and mental effects of complete one day speech fasting

Northlines Northlines -
Have you ever felt like hitting the mute button...

Malaika Arora opens up about fitness, girly get-togethers and balancing indulgence

Northlines Northlines -
Malaika Arora is renowned for her inspiring fitness routine...

Does lightly tapping your tongue instantly reduce stress and anxiety? A look at the science

Northlines Northlines -
Tapping Away Tension: Can a Few Light Tongue Taps...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging...

Diaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of...

Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation