Search
Life StyleYogesh Bhateja, Kapil Sharma's Fitness Trainer, Shares Insights on Their Unique Training...
Life Style

Yogesh Bhateja, Kapil Sharma’s Fitness Trainer, Shares Insights on Their Unique Training Regimen: From Late Nights to Early Mornings

By: Northlines

Date:

Admiring Kapil Sharma's fitness commitment, Bhateja said that he is a “very hardworking and determined person”Admiring Kapil Sharma's fitness commitment, Bhateja said that he is a “very hardworking and determined person”

When fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja met comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in 2014, he noticed how Sharma (owing to his busy schedule) was not in the best of shape, physically. So, he decided to join hands and thus began Sharma's physical fitness journey to build a chiseled physique — which, he said, was “challenging” as they had to start from the basics.

“As a creative person, his mind was always occupied with upcoming episodes. We have trained at odd hours like midnight, and even 2 am. His sleeping pattern, too, was messed up because of his work schedule. So, we started with basic stretches and breathing practices,” recalled Bhateja on his decade-long association with Sharma, who is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Previous article
The surprising physical and mental effects of complete one day speech fasting
Next article
The best time to wash your face according to your skin type
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

The best time to wash your face according to your skin type

Northlines Northlines -
Washing your face is an essential part of any...

The surprising physical and mental effects of complete one day speech fasting

Northlines Northlines -
Have you ever felt like hitting the mute button...

Malaika Arora opens up about fitness, girly get-togethers and balancing indulgence

Northlines Northlines -
Malaika Arora is renowned for her inspiring fitness routine...

Does lightly tapping your tongue instantly reduce stress and anxiety? A look at the science

Northlines Northlines -
Tapping Away Tension: Can a Few Light Tongue Taps...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging...

Diaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of...

Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation