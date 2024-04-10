Yogesh Bhateja, Kapil Sharma’s Fitness Trainer, Shares Insights on Their Unique Training Regimen: From Late Nights to Early Mornings

Admiring Kapil Sharma's fitness commitment, Bhateja said that he is a “very hardworking and determined person”Admiring Kapil Sharma's fitness commitment, Bhateja said that he is a “very hardworking and determined person”

When fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja met comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in 2014, he noticed how Sharma (owing to his busy schedule) was not in the best of shape, physically. So, he decided to join hands and thus began Sharma's physical fitness journey to build a chiseled physique — which, he said, was “challenging” as they had to start from the basics.

“As a creative person, his mind was always occupied with upcoming episodes. We have trained at odd hours like midnight, and even 2 am. His sleeping pattern, too, was messed up because of his work schedule. So, we started with basic stretches and breathing practices,” recalled Bhateja on his decade-long association with Sharma, who is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.