Yoga Day News: Modi urges people to make Yoga part of their life in indoor event after rain disrupts Dal lake celebrations

Srinagar, Jun 21: Rain played spoilsport in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. The event was to be held near Dal lake but was scrapped following rains. Later the event was held indoors. This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.This year's theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights the dual role of yoga in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.