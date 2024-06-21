Highlights of the Speech delivered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar

Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for gracing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' and dedicating a host of projects in critical sectors like Water, Roadways, Health, Agriculture etc.

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister, J&K administration is empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat. Today, higher education institutions and government agencies are providing them with the necessary resources, opportunities, and support to realize their full potential and contribute to nation building.

In the pursuit of building a bright and empowered future for our young generation, the UT administration has undertaken a series of ambitious initiatives focused on skill development, innovation, research and providing them all necessary support to build start-ups.

In the past 4 years, multifaceted strategies have led to notable advancements in youth entrepreneurship. More than 40,000 youth were employed in the government service over the past 4 years.

We are working with dedication to unlock the potential of our youth so that they can contribute towards inclusive growth and prosperity of J&K UT.