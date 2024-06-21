International Yoga Day: Expansion of yoga has created employment, says PM Modi in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 21: Rain disrupted the Yoga Day event scheduled on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to perform yoga for the 10th International Yoga Day. Later, he was seen performing yoga at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. This marks his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since starting his third consecutive term in office.

This year's celebration theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasises yoga's impact on personal well-being and community health. The event in Srinagar aims to boost grassroots participation and promote yoga in rural areas.



Modi participated the Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.



Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2014, the prime minister has led celebrations at various iconic sites, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

International Yoga Day



The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is observed every year on June 21 to highlight its immense benefits for overall health and well-being. This observance was established by the United Nations in 2014.



PM Modi proposed the idea of a global day dedicated to yoga during his 2014 address to the United National General Assembly (UNGA). In December 2014, the UNGA passed a resolution declaring June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day'.



The United Nations describes yoga as an ancient practise with physical, mental, and spiritual elements, originating in India. The word ‘yoga' comes from Sanskrit, meaning to join or unite, which signifies the integration of body and consciousness.

2024 Yoga Day celebrations



– Union Health Minister JP Nadda urged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, emphasising its holistic benefits. He said, “On this occasion, I want to appeal to everyone to make yoga a part of your daily life. Yoga is the combination of our physical, mental, and spiritual self.”



– Union ministers S Jaishankar, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Nitin Gadkari and others were seen performing yoga on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day on Friday.



– The Ministry of Culture will hold International Day of Yoga celebrations on Friday at the historic Purana Quila site in Delhi. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will lead a celebration at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar, as mentioned by a senior official.



– Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachudand and other Supreme Court judges will participate in Friday's 10th International Yoga Day celebrations.



– In Israel, over three hundred participants performed yoga asanas at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.



– Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate International Yoga Day at an event where India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, delivered an address.