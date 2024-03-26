Xiaomi gears up for upcoming electric vehicle launch by releasing new car management app

Xiaomi is leaving no stone unturned in the lead up to the launch of its first electric vehicle next week. In a strategic move to build excitement, the technology behemoth has released a new ‘Xiaomi Car' app on the Apple App Store in China.

Through the app, users will be able to control and manage key functions of their Xiaomi EV once it debuts. This would include features like remote monitoring of battery levels, cabin temperature control and vehicle location services. The app launch indicates Xiaomi's commitment to providing a seamless digital experience for EV owners.

Thursday will mark a momentous occasion for Xiaomi as it officially unveils the much-awaited SUV7 electric car. Earlier comments by Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun revealed the SUV7 would offer class-leading range and acceleration at an attractive price below 500,000 yuan. Two battery versions are expected – one delivering up to 668km and the other up to 800km on a single charge.

By optimizing both design and technology, Xiaomi aims to set the benchmark in the growing Chinese EV market with the “best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car”. Pre-orders for the SUV7 will also commence following the launch event scheduled for 7pm local time.

With rising demand for greener alternatives and tech-forward features, Xiaomi sees huge potential in electric vehicles. Having already invested $10 billion, the company is leaving no stone unturned in its electric vehicle ambitions to become a top global automaker. The new car app launch is an early indicator of this strategic focus and vision coming to fruition.