This Tiny Device connects to your iPhone and summarizes calls using ChatGPT’s AI for best meeting notes

This tiny device recently completed its Kickstarter campaign and is now available for purchase. Measuring less than 3 inches and weighing just 1.5oz, Plaud Note easily attaches to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe. With built-in noise cancellation mics, it can clearly record up to 30 hours of audio on a single charge.

Recordings are automatically synced and transcribed in the Plaud app. But what truly makes this device a game-changer is its integration with ChatGPT. The powerful AI assistant analyzes transcriptions and neatly organizes content into four customizable formats – meeting notes, class notes, diary entries or mind maps.

So instead of scrambling to note down every detail during a busy call, Plaud Note has you covered. Simply hit record, then let the AI do the work of formatting your notes in the style that best suits your needs. This ensures you never miss a crucial detail discussed during back-to-back meetings again.

Plaud Note is perfect for students, professionals who regularly take client calls or anyone who needs to stay on top of discussions. Its smart algorithms even work well in noisy environments. At just Rs. 13,270 it could be well worth the investment if clear and organized notes save you time each week.

It seems the AI-powered audio transcription market is heating up. While digital assistants like Siri and Alexa have their places, Plaud Note shows how focused AI can transform task-based jobs like note-taking. Its seamless transcription and note-formatting could make juggling back-to-back calls much easier.