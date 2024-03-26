Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate Holi 2024 with friends; see viral pictures

Bollywood's evergreen star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festive occasion of Holi along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya yesterday. After performing the traditional Holika Dahan ritual with their family, the trio headed to a private get-together with close friends to spread more colors and joy.

Several visuals from their fun-filled Holi bash have surfaced online, credited to celebrity coach Piya Maker and Aishwarya's college friend Dr. Zirak Maker. The pictures show the Bachchan family clad in all-white ensembles, all smeared in vibrant hues. Aishwarya looked her radiant best as she struck poses with Abhishek, little Aaradhya and their friend circle.

In one photo, Aishwarya sweetly embraced Aaradhya as they smiled for the camera along with a little girl and a puppy. Other photos featured the actress catching up and clicking selfies with individual guests. “Happy Holi from us to you, wishing you all many beautiful colors in your life today and all year through!”, read Piya Maker's caption.

It is evident that the Bachchan parivaar spent a quality time bonding with their near and dear ones over floral hues and gujiyas on this festive day. While the private celebration was an intimate affair, fans could catch a brief glimpse of their favorite stars' Holi bash. The pictures offer a sweet peek into Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's low-key yet spirituous celebration this year.