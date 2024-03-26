Search
IndiaHimachal | BJP Fields 6 Former Congress MLAs In By-Polls
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Himachal | BJP Fields 6 Former Congress MLAs In By-Polls

By: Northlines

Date:

SHIMLA, Mar 26: In a sign of increasing troubles for the ruling Congress in Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday fielded six disqualified Congress rebel MLAs in the Assembly by-polls, days after the joined the party.
All six now disqualified Congress MLAs–Rajinder Singh Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Chaitanya Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, and Davinder Bhutto– had cross-voted in in the Rajya Sabha election in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan against Congress' senior leader Abhishek Mani Singhvi.
The BJP has fielded Ravi Thakur from Lahaul-Spiti, Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Barsar, Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret and Devinder Kumar Bhutto from Kutlehar.
Apart from these six MLAs, three independents–Hoshyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and K.L. Thakur–also left the Sukhu camp for the BJP, leading to Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The rebel Congress MLAs had joined the BJP on Saturday. Along with them, three independent MLAs, who resigned from their post on Friday (March 22) in the presence of BJP leaders, too, joined the party, thereby cementing the BJP's position ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly.
Apart from elections in four Lok Sabha constituencies, Himachal Pradesh will witness bypolls in six assembly constituencies, which were previously occupied by the rebel MLAs.
In the 68-member assembly constituency, the ruling Congress was in a comfortable majority with the support of 43 MLAs–40 of its own and three independents–after it won the 2022 assembly polls. The remaining 25 MLAs were from the BJP.
With the six rebel MLAs disqualified, the strength of the house came down from 68 to 62 and the halfway mark is 32. With the loss of 6 MLAs the Congress now has 34 MLAs and the BJP with independents, has 28. The fortunes of the Congress will now rest on its ability to keep the rest of its flock together.
This makes it crucial for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government to perform well in the bypolls.
The BJP also announced the name of the candidates for the by-polls in Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate Holi 2024 with friends; see viral pictures
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Education Dept in Kashmir seeks strict compliance with MCC instructions

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 26: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir...

Atal Pension Yojana Poorly Designed: Congress

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: The Congress on Tuesday attacked...

BJP will contest LS polls on its own in Punjab: State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 26: The BJP will contest the Lok...

India Leads The Charge For Gender Equality At United Nations Women’s Conference

Northlines Northlines -
New York (US): The 68th Commission on the Status...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate Holi 2024 with friends;...

This Tiny Device connects to your iPhone and summarizes calls using...

Xiaomi gears up for upcoming electric vehicle launch by releasing new...