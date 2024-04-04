Search
IndiaWorld Bank raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

World Bank raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The Bank has revised upwards 's GDP growth for 2023-24 by a massive 1.2 points to 7.5 per cent but cautioned that the country and its neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh could miss the opportunities created by the demographic dividend or a greater proportion of the young.

to grow by 6.6% in FY25

– World Bank sees India's growth slowing down to 6.6 per cent in 2024-25 due to lower investments than in the previous year.
– The lower investments will be partially offset by a decline in fiscal deficit and government debt.

The World Bank raised India's GDP forecast on the back of robust activity in services and industry. Bangladesh's GDP is expected to grow at 5.6 per cent and Pakistan's by 1.8 per cent after suffering a contraction in 2022-23.

In its latest update for South Asia, the World Bank said the region's employment ratio was falling. This means the three countries were not creating enough roles for their young population and thus stand the risk of squandering their demographic dividend. South Asia was “the only region where the share of working-age men who are employed fell over the past two decades,” noted the World Bank. The World Bank's huge revision in Gross Domestic Product growth in India follows a stunning 8.4 per cent growth recorded in the October-December quarter. The January-March Gross Domestic Product growth figures are also likely to be in the 8 per cent range.

But it sees growth slowing down to 6.6 per cent in 2024-25 due to lower investments than in the previous year. The lower investments would be partially offset by a decline in fiscal deficit and government debt. Besides India, growth will be strong in the rest of South Asia which will have a combined growth rate of 6.1 per cent in 2024-25. Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product will grow by 5.7 per cent, Pakistan's by 2.3 per cent and Sri Lanka's by 2.5 per cent during this period.

India and its neighbours are not creating enough to sustain their young population, the World Bank has warned, putting the region's demographic dividend at risk even as it enjoys the world's fastest economic growth.

Previous article
In rare call, Russian defence minister warns French counterpart against sending troops to Ukraine
Next article
How AI is set to revolutionize the smartphone experience through a more pervasive role across interfaces
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at Jammu on April 9

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Cong, Says Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, April 4: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned...

H&ME Extends Working Days, Hours In Medical, Dental Colleges In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, April 4 : In order to improve patient...

WhatsApp Services Restored Following Global Outage

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at...

Sameera Reddy achieves a different “high” through advanced yoga handstand pose;...

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Cong, Says Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans