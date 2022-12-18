Women boxing team leaves for MP

NL Correspondent
, Dec 18: Six-member boxing team of Jammu and today left for participation in the 6th Elite Women
Boxing Championship to be held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh under the banner of J&K Amateur Boxing Association.
The event shall be held from December 20 to December 26. Earlier, the team as screened by the J&K Council
(JKSC) officials including Nughat Gazala, Satish Gupta and Anil Kumar.
The Team: Nadiya Nighat, Ananya Choudhary, Neha Bhagat, Shriya Manzoor, Kajal Devi, Diksha Jasrotia. Hardesh Singh
(coach) and Avneet Kour (manager).

