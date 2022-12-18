Women boxing team leaves for MP

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 18: Six-member boxing team of Jammu and Kashmir today left for participation in the 6th Elite Women National

Boxing Championship to be held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh under the banner of J&K Amateur Boxing Association.

The event shall be held from December 20 to December 26. Earlier, the team as screened by the J&K Sports Council

(JKSC) officials including Nughat Gazala, Satish Gupta and Anil Kumar.

The Team: Nadiya Nighat, Ananya Choudhary, Neha Bhagat, Shriya Manzoor, Kajal Devi, Diksha Jasrotia. Hardesh Singh

(coach) and Avneet Kour (manager).