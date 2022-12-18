Ramban Volleyball Champ from Dec 22

NL Correspondent
, Dec 18: Organised by Volleyball Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Council (JKSC), the two-day District
Ramban Championship shall be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramban from December 22.
Those interested teams from clubs and educational institutions of the district are advised to submit their entries with the
organising committee before December 20.
Teams can also contact members of the organising committee Arun Kumar (9797680400) and Omkar Singh
(9419107688).

